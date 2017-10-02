Competitive start to the Serie A season

By Football Italia staff

Serie A is the second most competitive of Europe’s top five leagues after seven games of the season.

Juventus have taken the Scudetto in each of the past six years, but it appears the Bianconeri will face more of a challenge this season.

Napoli went top of the League yesterday when the Old Lady dropped two points in Bergamo, and only the Premier League can beat Serie A for competitiveness at the top of the table so far.

Manchester United and Manchester City share the lead in England, with both on 19 points, and Tottenham Hotspur five behind in third.

In Serie A, Inter and Juventus are joint second on 19 points, with the Partenopei two points ahead of that pair with Lazio a further three points back in fifth.

Roma have also played a game fewer than the other contenders after their match at Sampdoria was called-off, so Eusebio Di Francesco's side are also in the title hunt with their 15 points.

In Spain, Barcelona have a five point lead over Sevilla, while the gap is the same in Germany between Borussia Dortmund and their nearest pursuers, Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim.

France’s Ligue 1 also shows a bigger gap at the top, with Paris Saint-Germain enjoying a three point lead over last season’s champions Monaco.