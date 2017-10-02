Genoa stand by Juric

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Genoa will stand by Coach Ivan Juric, as they’re unconvinced by his potential replacements.

The Croatian is under immense pressure after a poor start to the season, and it was expected he’d be let go if the Grifone lost to Bologna over the weekend.

Juric’s side were beaten 1-0, but Il Secolo XIX reports that, after a period of reflection, President Enrico Preziosi has decided against making a change on the bench.

The club had considered Massimo Oddo, Davide Ballardini and Pasquale Marino as potential replacements, but weren’t convinced by any of the three.

Walter Mazzarri, meanwhile, is believed to be waiting for a more high profile club.

However, the pressure is still very much on Juric, and a loss away at Cagliari after the international break may well see Preziosi fire him after all.