NEWS
Monday October 2 2017
Genoa stand by Juric
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Genoa will stand by Coach Ivan Juric, as they’re unconvinced by his potential replacements.

The Croatian is under immense pressure after a poor start to the season, and it was expected he’d be let go if the Grifone lost to Bologna over the weekend.

Juric’s side were beaten 1-0, but Il Secolo XIX reports that, after a period of reflection, President Enrico Preziosi has decided against making a change on the bench.

The club had considered Massimo Oddo, Davide Ballardini and Pasquale Marino as potential replacements, but weren’t convinced by any of the three.

Walter Mazzarri, meanwhile, is believed to be waiting for a more high profile club.

However, the pressure is still very much on Juric, and a loss away at Cagliari after the international break may well see Preziosi fire him after all.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies