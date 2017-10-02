Official: Kalinic out of Croatia squad

By Football Italia staff

It has been officially confirmed that Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has pulled out of the Croatia squad with a thigh injury.

The forward played 79 minutes of the loss to Roma yesterday, but it was later revealed that he’d been on painkillers to get through the match.

Croatia Coach Ante Cacic revealed today that the Rossoneri man would have scans in Milan to determine the extent of the injury, and the Federation has now confirmed that he won’t be fit to join the squad.

“Nikola Kalinić will miss the qualifiers against Finland and Ukraine due to a thigh injury confirmed by MRI today in Milano,” the statement by the HNS reads.