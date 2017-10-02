NEWS
Monday October 2 2017
Muscular injury for Pellegrini
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Lorenzo Pellegrini has a muscular edema, but the Roma midfielder will require further scans.

Having come on as a substitute in yesterday’s win over Milan, the former Sassuolo player had to pull out of the Italy squad with an injury.

Now Roma Radio is reporting that he has a muscular edema on his right soleus muscle, but the extent of the problem isn’t yet clear.

Pellegrini will undergo further scans and tests on Wednesday to determine how severe the injury is, and estimate a recovery time.

