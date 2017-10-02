Milan back Montella again

By Football Italia staff

According to various reports, Milan confirmed their faith in Coach Vincenzo Montella after today’s crisis meeting.

The tactician was brought in for circa one hour to speak with CEO Marco Fassone and director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli at Casa Milan this afternoon.

It’s believed they discussed the 2-0 defeat to Roma, which was their third out of seven rounds, and the upcoming Derby della Madonnina with rivals Inter.

There was also the issue of needing to find a new fitness trainer after Montella sacked Emanuele Marra last week.

Sky Sport Italia and other sources all suggest the club reaffirmed its faith in Montella and there is no likelihood of a dismissal.