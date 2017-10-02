Ventura joins VAR debate

By Football Italia staff

Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura believes the introduction of VAR has “solved a myriad of problems and removed a lot of controversy.”

The new technology is used in Serie A from this season and has had a mixed response from Coaches, players and critics alike.

“I am in favour of it, as up until yesterday it solved a myriad of problems and removed a lot of controversy,” said Ventura in his Press conference.

“We must give time for everyone to really metabolise it, as with any new thing that is introduced. I do agree that it’s an issue of millimetres and we should just be discussing really clear incidents.”

Juventus Coach Max Allegri complained after the 2-2 draw with Atalanta that VAR ought to be used only for “objective and not subjective” situations, for example offside and incidents inside or outside the penalty area.

Former Juventus player and current Sky Sport Italia pundit Massimo Mauro bitterly criticised the new technology last night, causing quite a stir on social media.

“VAR is a joke and what you see on TV is fiction compared to what happens on the field. If you tug a shirt or push a player, the referee can tell if it’s enough to knock him down.

“It would be better to remove VAR, because it has been put in the hands of bureaucrats who don’t understand football. The only thing that makes sense is goal-line technology.”

The chief of Sky Sport Italia went so far as to release a statement today insisting the satellite television company is in favour of VAR.