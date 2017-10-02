Sacchi: 'I told Milan to hire Sarri'

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi reveals he advised Milan to hire Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri and doesn’t understand their summer spending spree.

Sarri, currently top of the table with the Partenopei after winning all seven Serie A games this season, was picked up from Empoli last year.

“I spoke to (then CEO Adriano) Galliani and then with (then President Silvio) Berlusconi, telling them that if they hired Sarri, they would prove after 25 years to be ahead of the curve, just like they were when they hired me,” Sacchi told GR Parlamento radio.

“He was undecided and eventually regretted it. Berlusconi was a great President, the best in Italy and beyond too. He never thought small.

“I also advised him to get Dybala, who is a great player and very intelligent.”

Milan are now under new ownership and direction, but struggling to get Vincenzo Montella’s team working.

“If I had to talk about Milan today, I’d have to express not very positive thoughts,” continued Sacchi.

“I am waiting for them to become a side because of the respect I have for Montella, but I cannot remember a big club buying 11 new players in one season before.”

Now that Carlo Ancelotti has been fired by Bayern Munich, would he be a good fit back at Milan?

“I think he’d fit well anywhere, including the Italy bench.”