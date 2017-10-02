Kalinic 'to be monitored daily'

By Football Italia staff

Milan confirm Nikola Kalinic has been diagnosed with a lesion to the left thigh muscle and will be “monitored daily” ahead of the Inter match.

The striker had already been ruled out of international duty with Croatia for World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Ukraine due to the injury.

The Rossoneri also released a statement this evening on the ex-Fiorentina forward’s condition.

“During the match against AS Roma, Nikola Kalinic suffered a muscular problem. The player underwent diagnostic procedures on Monday which revealed an injury in his left adductor.

“The Croatian striker won't be able to respond to the call-up by his national team and has already started recovery treatment and will be monitored daily.”

It’s a race against time to be fit for the Derby della Madonnina against Inter on October 15.