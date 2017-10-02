Belotti out for four weeks

By Football Italia staff

Torino confirm Andrea Belotti has damaged the collateral and medial ligaments in his right knee and will be out for four weeks.

The striker has therefore also been ruled out of international duty for Italy’s remaining World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania.

It also means Il Gallo will be at risk for the crucial World Cup play-offs in mid-November.

Belotti sprained his right knee during Sunday’s 2-2 Serie A draw against Hellas Verona.

Tests today with two specialists in Turin and then Rome confirmed a Grade I/II lesion to the collateral ligament and medial capsule in his right knee.

“There will be conservative treatment, the prognosis is currently estimated at four weeks.”

Belotti has scored five goals in eight competitive games for Torino this season, also providing two assists.

He has four goals in 11 senior caps for Italy.

The Nazionale has also lost Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Daniele De Rossi for the qualifiers against Macedonia on Friday and Albania next Monday.

Giampiero Ventura already called up Chievo striker Roberto Inglese, Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, Cagliari’s Nicolò Barella and Atalanta man Bryan Cristante.