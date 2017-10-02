Manninger: 'Buffon best in the world'

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus goalkeeper Alex Manninger said Gigi Buffon is “the best in the world, as he wrote the history books for our role.”

The Austrian, now 40, played for Juve from 2008 to 2012, having also featured for Liverpool, Arsenal, Espanyol and Fiorentina, among others.

“The greatest goalkeeper in the world? There is only one: Gigi Buffon,” Manninger told Radio Onda Libera.

“He wrote the history books for our role. He is perfect, a reference point for the last 20 years.

“There is a special atmosphere in Turin, I had fantastic teammates and I realise why Juve won so much.

“There’s more competition this season and they will struggle a bit more, but I expect they will win the Scudetto again in the end.”

Manninger revealed he is now working away from the football world after his retirement, preferring to focus on furniture and real estate.

“I was a carpenter before I started playing football.”