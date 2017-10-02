Morata to miss both Roma games

By Football Italia staff

Alvaro Morata is expected to miss both Champions League showdowns with Roma after the Chelsea striker was ruled out for four to eight weeks.

The former Juventus and Real Madrid forward pulled up during Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

He has been diagnosed with a Grade II hamstring injury in his left leg and this type of problem usually requires anywhere from four to eight weeks on the sidelines.

It means Morata is likely to miss both Champions League meetings with Roma, as well as both of Spain’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Chelsea are currently top of their Champions League group on six points, followed by Roma on four and Atletico Madrid’s one.

The Giallorossi visit Stamford Bridge on October 18 and host Antonio Conte’s side on October 31.