Ancelotti: 'No teams for 10 months'

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he will “rest for the next 10 months, so there will be no other teams” after he was fired by Bayern Munich.

The Coach had been named as a potential target for Milan, Chelsea, Roma or even the Italy squad.

“I will rest for the next 10 months, so no other teams,” Ancelotti told journalists as he arrived in Jerusalem for a charity match.

He was asked about the reasons behind his dismissal at Bayern Munich amid reports of senior players turning on him.

“It’s best to stay quiet on that…”

This event, Assist for Peace, has young players from Christian, Muslim and Jewish backgrounds.

“I am very happy to be here. It’s an appointment I absolutely wanted to maintain. The children are our future.”