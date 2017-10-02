New FIGC logo unveiled

By Football Italia staff

The Italian Football Federation unveiled its new logo this evening, including four stars representing Italy’s World Cup triumphs.

The Nazionale won the trophy in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006, so is second only to Brazil’s five editions.

The word ‘Italia’ has been included in the logo for the first time since 1952.

“This new visual identity of the FIGC completes a process of renewal that was started three years ago,” said FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio.

“We look to the future by valuing our history. In the new logo, we made visible the four stars of our World Cup victories, because they represent the pride of the entire country.”

Italy first started using the blue ‘Azzurri’ jersey in 1911.

The most recent restyling of the Federation logo was in 2007.