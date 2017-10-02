Amatrice: 'Juve and Inter did nothing'

By Football Italia staff

The Mayor of earthquake-hit Amatrice has thanked “all of Italian football – except for Juventus and Inter, the only clubs to do nothing.”

The town was devastated by a series of earthquakes in August 2016 and a year on their Mayor, Sergio Pirozzi, spoke at an awards ceremony.

“I thank all of Italian football, that has done so much for us – except for Juventus and Inter, the only clubs to do nothing,” he was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.com.

“I believe that those who were fortunate enough to receive so much out of life ought to give something back.

“For example, we were helped by the people of Livorno when we had the earthquake and we have now raised funds to help the victims of their floods.”

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini and Coach Massimiliano Allegri will be taking part in a charity match this evening for their hometown of Livorno.