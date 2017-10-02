Milan and Inter open San Siro talks

By Football Italia staff

The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, said after a meeting that both Inter and Milan are “willing to invest” in improving the San Siro stadium.

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, nicknamed San Siro for the area of the city it resides in, is shared by the two Serie A clubs.

“We will open a committee to verify all the possible options at our disposal,” said Sala following a meeting with Milan and Inter management.

“The objective is to identify within a few months the ideal solution for the needs of the two clubs.

“We agreed that a modern and renovated stadium is an element of value for the city of Milan and the two football clubs. Both sides said they are willing to invest.”