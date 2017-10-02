Darmian: 'Emotional Torino return'

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian will find it “emotional to be back at the Stadio Grande Torino” when Italy host Macedonia on Friday.

It’s a return for the former Torino wing-back, who wore the Granata jersey from 2012 to 2015.

“It’ll be emotional for me to be back at the Stadio Grande Torino, as they were certainly four very important years for my development,” Darmian told Italpress.

“I hope to play, do my best and above all that Italy win. Now we have two fundamental games coming up and we’ll give it our all.”

The Azzurri host Macedonia on Friday evening in Turin, then finish the group stage of their World Cup qualifiers in Albania next Monday.