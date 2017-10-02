Cristante 'relishing' Italy call

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante admits he was asked to play for Canada, but waited for his first Italy call. “I’ll relish every minute.”

The 22-year-old came up through the Milan youth academy and was sold to Benfica in 2014, going out on loan to Palermo, Pescara and now Atalanta.

He was called up by Azzurri boss Giampiero Ventura after Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Daniele De Rossi pulled out due to injury.

“I am very happy with my first call-up for the senior Italy squad,” Cristante told Mediaset Premium.

“I had gone rather off the radar, so I’m extremely pleased now. I rushed here and I’ll relish every minute. I come to the Nazionale with great hunger and fresh legs, now it’s up to me to do well.

“I have to above all thank (Atalanta Coach Gian Piero) Gasperini, as this call-up is also thanks to him.”

Cristante’s father is from Canada, so he has dual citizenship.

“It’s true Canada approached me many times to play for them, but I am very happy to be here now.”