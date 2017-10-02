Bianchi: 'Napoli mature for success'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are top of the table and Scudetto-winning Coach Ottavio Bianchi believes they can win the title again. “They’re mature for success.”

Maurizio Sarri’s men have a 100 per cent record and are the first side in Serie A history to win the opening seven games while scoring at least 25 goals.

The Partenopei won the Scudetto in 1986-87 under Bianchi, then again in 1989-90 under Alberto Bigon.

“It’s their duty to believe in it,” Bianchi told Sky Sport Italia. “Perhaps Napoli are the best side in the division now, as by not selling anyone, they have not been weakened, whereas other teams have transformed too much.

“Juventus also have an age problem, as a club of that importance cannot allow Atalanta to come back from 2-0 down the way they did last night. These are extremely significant signs, as this year Napoli can recover matches that had been compromised, which didn’t used to happen in previous seasons.

“Napoli feel ready to win now, because the work has been a long time in the making. They already breathed the air of the top spots with Walter Mazzarri, Rafa Benitez and Sarri last term.

“Don’t forget that the year before I came to Napoli, they were fighting to avoid relegation, then a year later we finished third.

“The environment is favourable and everyone is working in the same direction. Sides like Napoli who are not accustomed to success need everything to be in their favour. The club and organisation are solid, there’s a good squad, a good Coach, the fans who never let them down and the media is in favour too.

“Despite playing wonderful football last year, Napoli won nothing, but showed great consistency. That’s a positive sign. You just need to control the enthusiasm around them, which was tough in my day.

“It looks to me that so far the enthusiasm is extremely positive around them. With their experiences put together so far, I think they are mature for success.”