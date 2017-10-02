Milan contact Sousa and Mazzarri?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly made contact with Paulo Sousa and Walter Mazzarri, as Vincenzo Montella remains in the balance.

Montella had an hour-long meeting with directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli today following a 2-0 defeat to Roma, their third loss in seven Serie A games.

Although the club has repeatedly backed Montella in public, it’s reported he could get the axe if he also loses the derby to Inter.

Carlo Ancelotti said this evening that he has no intention of working for another club this season after his dismissal from Bayern Munich.

According to Mediaset Premium, Milan have already contacted two free agents to potentially replace Montella at San Siro.

They are former Fiorentina boss Sousa and ex-Napoli, Inter and Watford Coach Mazzarri.

Portuguese tactician Sousa is the hot favourite, as his style of football is believed to be more suited to the project they are trying to create.

As for Mazzarri, he was already hired by current Milan CEO Fassone when at Inter.