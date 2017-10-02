Nicchi: 'VAR brings advantages'

By Football Italia staff

President of the Referees’ Association Marcello Nicchi hit back at Juventus Coach Max Allegri’s VAR complaints.

Allegri said after the 2-2 draw with Atalanta that games will “eventually last for three to four hours” if the technology is used to analyse every potential infringement.

“At least that means it’ll be more fun and more game for the cost of your ticket,” said Nicchi.

“VAR is an instrument that, if refined, can bring enormous advantages. There are various positive elements. We’ve practically wiped out bookings for dissent and violent tackles have also been reduced.

“This is also good for referees, who step on to the field with a sense of calm, as they have an important parachute.”