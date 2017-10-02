Hagi 'very disappointed' at Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Romania Under-21 international Ianis Hagi is “very disappointed” at the lack of playing time he has been given at Fiorentina.

The 18-year-old son of legend Gheorghe Hagi joined the Viola for €2m last summer, but made only two appearances for the Viola for a total 48 minutes of football.

“I am very disappointed,” he told reporters while on international duty with Romania.

“I trained well, I made progress and everyone appreciated that. I hoped I would play more, but nothing has happened.

“They said I could go out on loan in the summer, but in reality nobody came to talk to me about it. If anything, they said they were very happy with me.

“This is football, the important thing is to continue working and overcome these ugly moments. Over the next few months, I’ll see what the situation is.”