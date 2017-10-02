Careca: 'Sarri's Napoli for Scudetto'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Careca believes Maurizio Sarri “is the right Coach to bring the title back to Napoli. It’s the best football in Italy, but what level in the world?”

The Brazilian striker was in the squad with Diego Armando Maradona when they won the UEFA Cup in 1989 and the Scudetto in 1989-90.

“It took a while to absorb Gonzalo Higuain’s departure, like mourning a family member, but now without him the team feels more responsibility, more courage, more maturity and therefore more winning,” Careca told Il Mattino newspaper.

“Last year, Napoli didn’t have this belief in their own capabilities. Only a truly great Coach could convince a team that they could become stronger after losing their top scorer.

“Sarri is world class, the best, and the right Coach to bring the title back to Napoli. Now the issue is no longer whether he plays the best football in Italy, because even a child can see that, but what level are they at in the world?

“It’s a beautiful, attacking style, always seeking the goal, ball to feet and one-touch. It’s spectacular.”

Napoli are currently top of the Serie A table with a perfect record after seven rounds, scoring 25 goals, two points clear of Inter and Juventus.

“I think Juve are the only real rivals for the Scudetto. Roma and the Milan clubs seem further behind, to me. What impresses me about Juve is their mentality, the hunger for success, but now Napoli deserve to be in front.

“Napoli have learned how to win ugly, whereas up until a few months ago they couldn’t do that and often struggled against small sides that were closed up. They dropped precious points. Not anymore.

“They are no longer forced to play beautiful football in order to win. In that sense, they are similar to Juventus now. Napoli have the fans at the San Paolo who can still make the difference when the arena is packed, as they did in my day.”

Dries Mertens has become an unexpectedly remarkable centre-forward, so Careca was asked if the Belgian was on a par with his own best form.

“For the moment no, but he has time to improve and seems like he’s been a centre-forward since childhood. He has something of Romario, but above all I see Bebeto in him. He scores sensational goals.

“Perhaps it’s too early to say, but I say Napoli can win the Scudetto. If it happens, it’ll be quite a party – and I will be there.”