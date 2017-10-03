Suning plan new Inter HQ

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s owners Suning Group are reportedly planning to build a new club headquarters in Piazza d’Armi.

The Chinese company took over the Nerazzurri in 2016, and are keen to develop the club’s infrastructure, as well as the playing staff.

According to this morning’s edition of Tuttosport, several locations for a potential new HQ were considered, including San Donato and Sesto San Giovanni.

Now though it’s believed they’ve been in contact with Invimit, the asset management company of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which deals with urban construction.

The Beneamata want to build a new headquarters in the Piazza d’Armi area, a large green zone, between Caserma Santa Barbara and Ospedale San Carlo Borromeo.

It would be a large area of around 450,000m2 which would contain a new training centre for the youth teams, as well as an HQ for the club.

Suning are willing to invest around €100m for land reclamation and urbanisation, and they hope to settle a deal by the end of this year, or early in 2018.

However, it would still take several years to build the centre.