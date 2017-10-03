Sacchi: ‘Napoli can win the Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi “can’t predict the future” but sees Napoli as the most “harmonious” team in Serie A.

The Partenopei are top of the table with seven wins from their opening seven days, and the legendary Coach has been impressed with Maurizio Sarri’s work.

“I can’t predict the future, but they’re definitely the team which gives me most emotions,” Sacchi told GR Parlamento.

“The play positive, attacking, harmonious football. Those who love football can’t not watch Napoli, they’re pulling off a masterpiece.

“Football is a mirror of life, just as there’s positive and negative in society, so too in football.

“We all just try to survive, but not Napoli: they have a project without famous players, the only one they had they sold for €95m [Gonzalo Higuain].

“At the centre of their project is the style of play and not the player. The club comes first.”

Sacchi also had some harsh words for Milan and Roma after their match on Sunday.

“The first half was ruled by fear, it was a brutal, boring spectacle. I’d watched Chelsea-Manchester City on Saturday and it seemed like a different sport.”

Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern Munich last week, and Sacchi backed his former player.

“First of all I’m sorry for Bayern,” Sacchi said.

“They proved themselves to be a club just like all the others. Carlo has done great things everywhere, and his teams always play positive football.”