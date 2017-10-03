NEWS
Tuesday October 3 2017
EDF: ‘Scudetto? It’s too early…’
By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco believes Roma gave “an important signal” against Milan but “it’s too early” to talk about the Scudetto.

The Giallorossi won 2-0 at San Siro on Sunday evening, leaving them six points off the Serie A summit with a game in hand.

“It’s too soon to talk about it,” Di Francesco told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about the battle at the top of the table.

“So many teams have improved and then there’s Napoli who haven’t changed much and know their game by heart.

“We’re finding the right path though, at San Siro we gave a very important signal. Now I just want to work though.”

