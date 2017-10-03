Napoli stats continue to improve

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have had more possession and conceded fewer shots than at this point last season, as well as taking more points.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are top of Serie A with a perfect record of seven wins out of seven, a record which leaves them two points clear of Inter and Juventus and the top.

Today’s Gazzetta dello Sport has carried out an analysis of the Partenopei, finding that they’ve improved in almost every are compared to last season.

The Neapolitans have seven more points than they did at this stage last season, when they were already four points behind Juve, the eventual champions.

They had drawn with Pescara and Genoa and been beaten by Atalanta after seven rounds last season.

At the beginning of last season, Napoli were averaging 60 per cent possession per match, but even that has been improved upon.

So far this season Sarri’s men are getting an average of 64.75 per cent possession, according to Gazzetta.

In previous years the defence has been the Partenopei’s achilles heel, conceding 86 shots in the first seven games of the 2015-16 campaign and 63 last term.

There has been an improvement in every season, with the record now standing at 51.