Tuesday October 3 2017
Monchi: ‘Still adapting to Roma’
By Football Italia staff

Monchi admits “I’m still adapting” at Roma, but the sporting director is happy he made the move.

The Spaniard joined the Giallorossi this year after leaving Sevilla, and he returned to his homeland yesterday to give a talk to aspiring sporting directors.

“Roma? It’s an important change in my life after so many years in Seville,” Monchi told reporters after the event.

“For now I’m happy and satisfied with the way things are going in Rome. I’m still adapting to the language, the club and the city but I’m happy.”

