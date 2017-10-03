Conti: ‘Roma-Napoli could be crucial’

By Football Italia staff

Roma legend Bruno Conti looks forward to their meeting with Napoli - “it’s a sounding board to see how the league will go”.

The Giallorossi welcome Maurizio Sarri’s men to the Olimpico after the international break, with both sides harbouring Scudetto hopes.

“It’s a test, but it’s not the first because they [Napoli] already played Lazio,” Conti told Neapolitan newspaper Il Mattino.

“It’s definitely an important test for both teams, a sounding board to see how this league will go.

“Can Napoli win the Scudetto? I’d say yes. They understand how to play away from home, always with a winning mentality.

“I like Napoli, they excite me, their team plays the best football in Italy and in Europe. It’s great to see them play, and this year I see more maturity in difficult moments.

“Napoli can aim for the Scudetto, if you watch them play you never see a defender get up there and swing it in looking for a headed goal.

“Napoli get it forward a lot, playing the ball on the floor with great attackers who move into spaces and midfielders who can find them.

“They would be a tailor-made team for me, and even in those days when we didn’t have the ball I’d go and press like Sarri wants.

“I see myself in [Jose] Callejon, he has my kind of style.”