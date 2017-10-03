Juventus attacking improvement

By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ record of 20 goals in the first seven Serie A games is their best return since 1959-60.

The Bianconeri invested heavily in the attack this summer, signing Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa to join the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala.

It would appear that strategy has paid off, with 20 goals in seven Serie A games, an average of almost three per match.

That’s the best return from the Old Lady since the 1959-60 season, where they won the Scudetto with 94 goals in 34 games.

That said, half of their goals have come through Dybala, who currently leads the Serie A scoring charts.

In addition, Max Allegri’s side have conceded five so far this season, having previously had one of the meanest defences in Europe.

All of those goals have come away from Turin, with the Old Lady boasting a fearsome record on her home turf.

Juve haven’t lost at Juventus Stadium since the first day of the 2015-16 season, and have won their four Serie A home matches this season by an aggregate score of 11-0.