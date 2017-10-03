Milan clubs strike San Siro deal?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported both Inter and Milan have agreed to renovate San Siro, rather than building a new stadium.

Representatives of both sides met with mayor Giuseppe Sala last night, to discuss the future of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

This morning La Repubblica reports that the two clubs agreed to renovations on the new stadium, rather than looking to build new arenas of their own.

Sala had confirmed that both clubs were “willing to invest”, and the newspaper believes this represents a commitment to stay at San Siro.

The Rossoneri had been planning a new stadium in the Portello area of the city, but they later decided to stay at the iconic old stadium.