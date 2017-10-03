Milan still want Conte

By Football Italia staff

With Vincenzo Montella under pressure, reports suggest Milan are interested in Chelsea’s Antonio Conte for next season.

The Rossoneri have lost their past two Serie A games, and face Inter in the Derby della Madonnina after the international break.

While it’s not a case of win or bust for Montella, SportMediaset reports that the Coach would be in serious danger of being sacked if his side were to lose.

A draw would likely be enough to extend his reign, with games against AEK Athens, Genoa and Chievo to follow before Juventus come calling on October 28.

Nonetheless, it’s thought CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli are drawing up plans in case they deem a change necessary.

Rino Gattuso would be a possible replacement as caretaker until the end of the season, though it must be said his coaching career has been patchy so far.

The idea though would be to get through this season with a caretaker, before making a permanent appointment for next season.

Carlo Ancelotti is an obvious candidate, but Mediaset believes the Diavolo are also keeping an eye on Conte’s situation at Chelsea.

The former Juve Coach has said he’ll return to Italy in the future, and there was tension with the English club over the summer.

Milan could therefore start to solidify their interest in Conte, should Montella lose to Inter.