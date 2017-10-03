Gilardino to join Spezia

By Football Italia staff

Despite interest from Crystal Palace, Alberto Gilardino is set to join Spezia on a two-year contract.

The striker is a free agent after leaving Pescara, and was on trial with MLS side Montreal Impact.

In recent days it had been suggested he could move to English side Crystal Palace, who are without an experienced striker after Christian Benteke’s injury.

However, Sky Italia is now reporting that the veteran will instead continue his career in Serie B with Spezia.

It’s thought Gilardino has agreed a two-year contract, with an official announcement expected later today.

The former Milan forward has been capped 57 times by Italy, scoring 19 goals and winning the World Cup in 2006.