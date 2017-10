Rastelli: ‘I’m not under pressure’

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari Coach Massimo Rastelli insists “the club and the lads are with me”, despite five defeats in the first seven games.

The Sardinian side have taken six Serie A points so far this season, and they sit just three points above the relegation zone.

That had led to speculation that they could make a change on the bench, but the Isolani Coach is confident in his position.

“A Coach lives and dies on his results,” Rastelli told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But the club and the lads are with me.”