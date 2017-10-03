Tare: ‘Lazio need more support’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare wants more fans to come to the Olimpico and back Simone Inzaghi’s men.

The Biancocelesti are once again flying high in Serie A, and they thrashed Sassuolo 6-1 over the weekend.

Despite that, the Aquile’s average attendance this season has been under 30,000 and the former striker wants to see more backing.

“Now we need all the fans,” Tare said, as reported by Corriere della Sera.

“Those who come to the Olimpico really try to be our 12th man and of course they give us joy, but I’m sorry to notice that the rest of the stadium leaves something to be desired.”