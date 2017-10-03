Official: Spezia sign Gilardino

By Football Italia staff

Spezia have officially confirmed the signing of Alberto Gilardino, who will wear the number 10 shirt.

The World Cup winner had been on trail at Canadian side Montreal Impact, and was also linked with Crystal Palace.

However, it emerged this morning that he was close to agreeing a deal to continue his career in Serie B, and it has now been confirmed that he’s signed on what’s reported to be a two-year deal.

“Spezia Calcio announces that it has agreed a deal with Alberto Gilardino,” a statement on the club’s website reads.

“He was released from his last experience in Serie A with Pescara, and will wear the number 10 shirt.

“A world champion in 2006, he has won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA World Cup, the European Under-21 Championship in 2004 and a bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“This is the CV of Alberto Gilardino, one of the greatest talents in Italian football history, he’s currently ninth in the ranking of all-time Serie A goalscorers with 188 goals.

“An exciting career for the first world champion in the history of the club, who will be available to Fabio Gallo this afternoon, ready to ‘play the violin’ under the Curva Ferrovia as he’s done 220 times in his career so far!”