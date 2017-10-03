Parolo: ‘World Cup an obligation’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo says it’s “an obligation” for Italy to qualify for the World Cup.

Barring a dramatic collapse by Spain, the Azzurri will have to go through the play-offs to reach the tournament in Russia next summer, and the Lazio midfielder is under no illusions.

“It must be an obligation,” Parolo said in a Press conference from Coverciano today.

“Our will is to go there, we all really want it. It would be a catastrophe [if we didn’t qualify].

“The Spain and Israel games? We can say that, more than anything, these were two games we used to analyse the mistakes we made, as well as the good things.

“We need to be positive, look at both sides, always trying to improve and give something more.”

Parolo was also asked about Lazio, who are currently fourth in Serie A after a good start to the season.

“The Scudetto is utopian, we’re only at the very beginning but the results are right. We’re doing something important, though here with the national team we play differently from at Lazio.

“We want to cause problems for everyone, Europe is our first objective. We’re doing well and we want to continue like this.

“Now there are two other mini-cycles to see what we’re made of.”