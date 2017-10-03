Verdi: ‘Spain not better than Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Verdi doesn’t believe Spain have better youngsters than Italy, pointing to Federico Chiesa.

The Bologna attacking midfielder won his first cap for the Azzurri earlier this year, and is in the squad for the matches with Macedonia and Albania.

“I’ve come into this group after this call-up and found players who are available and want to do it,” Verdi said in his Press conference today.

“I’m sure we’ll show that in these games, we want to get points to be first seeds in the play-off draw.

“We’ll play these two games to give our all, to put our qualities on display. It’s still possible to get back into this group, at the end of the day it’s the pitch that decides.

“Spain’s youngsters? It’s true they have Isco and [Marco] Asensio, but Italy have strong players like Chiesa and [Federico] Bernardeschi, I don’t see these differences.

“There’s a lot of competition [with Chiesa], as especially in our roles there are a lot of players in Italy.

“I don’t know him personally but he’s having a great season.”