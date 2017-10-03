Hamsik: ‘Best Napoli I’ve played for’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik says the current team is “definitely” the best he’s played in.

The Slovakian is on international duty for games with Scotland and Malta, and he spoke about the Partenopei from the training camp.

“Physical problems? It’s all fine now, I’m cured,” Hamsik told Sport.Aktuality in his homeland.

“Napoli have had a great start in the league, with seven wins from seven games. I was missing a goal and I’m glad it came.

“Diego Maradona’s record? I have a whole season ahead, I don’t think it’s a problem. [Maurizio] Sarri has given us an identity, we’ve been working for three years and I think it’s time to win.

“After the international break we have a difficult period with Roma, Manchester City and Inter, so we’ll see how we come out after these games.

“Is this the best Napoli side I’ve played in? Yes, definitely. At times Sarri had to sub me to preserve me or even because I was playing badly, but it’s all good now.”