Strakosha out of Albania games

By Football Italia staff

Albania and Lazio goalkeeper Tomas Strakosha will miss the Spain and Italy games with a muscular injury.

The Shqiponjat can still mathematically qualify for the World Cup next summer, but they’d have to win both matches and hope the Azzurri lose both of theirs, with an 11 goal swing.

They’ll have to face both opponents without Strakosha though, as the Lazio man has pulled out with a left thigh strain.

The goalkeeper will return to his club for tests at the Paideia Clinic, but he’s not thought to be in danger of missing the Juventus game after the international break.