On This Day: Bologna founded

By Football Italia staff

Bologna were founded on this day in 1909, with the Rossoblu winning seven Scudetti in the subsequent 108 years.

The club was founded by Austrian Emilio Arnstein, and the club was permitted to join the Prima Categoria in 1910.

At the time the leagues were regionalised, and the Rossoblu reached the Northern section before the First World War interrupted Italian football.

Following the cessation of hostilities, the Emilian club reached the northern semi-finals in 1920, before losing the final to Pro Vercelli the following year.

Another final in 1924 brought defeat by Genoa, before Bologna finally won the northern title in the following campaign.

That brought them into contention for the national title with Genoa in a five-match series which would decide the destination of the Scudetto.

Bologna triumphed over the series, winning a second title in 1929, the year before Serie A was introduced.

The nationalisation of the league proved no issue, however, with the Rossoblu winning four more titles before the Second World War.

The post-war period proved to be less successful, though they continued to battle in the top half.

In the 1963-64 season though the club mounted a serious title challenge, finishing level with Inter at the top of the table on 54 points.

At the time a play-off or ‘spareggio’ was used to break ties in Italy, so for the first and only time the title came down to one head-to-head clash.

The two clubs came together to agree on the details of the play-off, but tragedy struck.

On June 3, Bologna President Renato Dall’Ara, while in heated discussions with his Inter counterpart, Angelo Moratti, suffered a heart attack and died.

The Rossoblu played the match four days later in Rome, with goals from Romano Fogli and Harald Nielsen handing them their seventh and, so far, last Scudetto.

Bologna’s stadium is now named Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in honour of their late President.

The 1970s brought two Coppe Italia before several decades spent largely bouncing around the lower divisions, with occasional stints in Serie A and a UEFA Cup appearance in 1998.

Now owned by Canadian businessman Joey Saputo, Bologna have been in Serie A for three consecutive seasons, finishing 15th under Roberto Donadoni last term.