Cairo: ‘Stop massacring Belotti!’

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo says Andrea Belotti is being “massacred” by defenders this season.

The striker was forced to pull out of the Italy squad with a knee injury, and the Granata patron isn’t happy with the treatment of his star man.

“In these last few games VAR has penalised us unjustly, but what I want to point out is that Belotti is being massacred,” Cairo fumed on Radio 24.

“He’s constantly being roughed-up during matches, so much so that the player is injured and will have to miss the next games with the national team. “I firmly believe that VAR is a great innovation, but referees have to be attentive to when to whistle.

“Our season so far? I’d say I’m satisfied, we’re on 12 points and we’re sixth, level with Milan.

“We can do better though, and our Coach [Sinisa Mihajlovic] is working to try and get some improvements.

“We’ve actually deserved a few more points, but unfortunately it wasn’t possible.”

Cairo was also asked about the Scudetto race, as well as the derby defeat to city rivals Juventus.

“Napoli are playing great football and I think they’ve got solid foundations for the Scudetto, but Juventus are always very strong.

“As for the derby, I don’t think Mihajlovic had the players too fired-up, the game was conditioned by [Daniele] Baselli’s red card.

“Maybe I wouldn’t have said the phrase [which Mihajlovic did] ‘the bosses against the people’, it didn’t make any sense.”