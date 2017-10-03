Mertens: ‘Stayed at Napoli to win’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli forward Dries Mertens confirms “we all stayed because we want to win something”.

There was much talk in the summer of a ‘Scudetto pact’ among the Partenopei squad, whereby players agreed not to leave and returned early for pre-season training.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have had a stunning start to the season in the wake of that, winning their first seven games in a row.

“We all stayed because we want to win something,” Mertens told reporters outside Belgium’s training camp.

“The longer you’re together, the better you are in the end. We’re playing beautiful football and I’m happy to be involved in that, we hope to do well against Roma and Inter.”