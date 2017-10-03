Cannavaro hails Hamsik

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro pays tribute to Napoli captain Marek Hamsik, calling him “a professional and an exceptional lad”.

The Slovakian international needs just one goal to break Diego Maradona’s all-time scoring record for the Partenopei, with both tied on 115.

“Marek is a professional and an exceptional lad,” Cannavaro told reporters, speaking at a presentation for the Stadio Collana redevelopment project.

“He’s an atypical defender, because he gets almost as many goals as a striker. Maradona’s record is a milestone he deserves for the professionalism he’s demonstrated over these years.

“It’s normal that the comparisons don’t stand up, but Marek has established himself in silence over these years, even when he wasn’t treated well.

“He’s always worked and given the maximum. At the end of a career, the numbers speak for you and Marek’s are very good.”