Ferrara: ‘Koulibaly top three’

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Ferrara sees Kalidou Koulibaly as “among the top three” Serie A defenders.

The former Juventus and Napoli man is in Naples for the restoration project of the Stadio Collana, and he spoke to Radio Crc about the Partenopei.

“Napoli have become a mature team,” Ferrara said.

“They can win and recover even when they’re not playing well, and when it comes to the two point gap to Juve I think the city has taken it in the right way.

“I’d put Koulibaly among the top three defenders, but I’d say that in Naples players are raised up and in another context perhaps they wouldn’t do so well.

“If I had to mention one defender out of all of them though, I’d say [Faouzi] is doing beautiful things.”

Ferrara was also asked about Video Assistant Referees, with the technology introduced for this season.

“I think VAR has solved a lot of problems. It’s experimental and there are some issues, but if we think we can solve every controversy we’re wrong.

“One thing is certain: in the end it will take some excuses away and I think the players will accept the VAR’s decisions.”