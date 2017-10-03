Montella meets Milan again

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is reportedly holding a new meeting at Casa Milan to decide on a new fitness Coach.

It was announced last week that Emanuele Marra had been fired by the Coach, reportedly because he didn’t agree with several of his methods, including a vegan diet.

Following yesterday’s meeting, Montella is once again meeting with CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

It’s good timing for a new appointment, as the Rossoneri have several players away on international duty.