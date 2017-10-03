‘Verdi can only improve’

By Football Italia staff

Italy’s Simone Verdi ‘can only improve,’ according to Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon.

The 25-year-old, who signed for the Rossoblu last year from Milan, is back in the Azzurri squad after doing enough to impress national boss Giampiero Ventura.

And speaking about the attacking midfielder’s call up for the matches against Macedonia and Albania, Bigon said the player deserves his recognition.

“For us it means a lot, but also for him,” the official began.

“He deserved this call up, there was some scepticism about him last year but we know about his great talent.

“He has shown his quality. Last year he had an injury and that was an obstacle for his development.

“He has come back well and is a boy who wants to get to the top.

“This year, with his feet on the ground and with his head in the right place, he can only improve.”