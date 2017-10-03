‘Milan clubs need time’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro says both Milan and Inter ‘need time’ before they can expect to be challenging for honours.

The two San Siro clubs have suffered an indifferent period in recent years but both were recently the subjects of Chinese takeovers.

However, in spite of their new found wealth and big spending in the recent summer transfer window, the former Juventus, Inter and Real Madrid defender believes the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri need time to ‘organise themselves.’

“They have financial resources and they will always be fighting for the biggest objectives,” Cannavaro, now manager of Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, told Premium Sport.

“But it will need time in order for them to organise themselves.”

The ex-Italy defender used the example of Napoli, who have won their first seven matches of the Serie A season, as evidence that Milan and Inter need to show patience.

“Napoli, for example, have arrived at their level after 10-12 years.”