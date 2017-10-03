NEWS
Tuesday October 3 2017
Vieira admits Saint-Etienne contact
By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus, Milan and Inter midfielder Patrick Vieira reveals he was offered the chance to take over at Saint-Etienne.

The former France midfielder is currently the Head Coach of Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC but says he was approached over the summer by the Ligue 1 side.

However, he insisted he is happy at his current club.

“I had some contact with them,” Vieira said during an interview with RMC. “They were looking for a new Coach and the met different people.

“I didn’t want to leave New York City FC, but I appreciated the offer a lot.

“I have a good relationship with the directors of Saint-Etienne.”

Saint-Etienne eventually opted to appoint Oscar Garcia as their new boss.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies