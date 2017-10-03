Vieira admits Saint-Etienne contact

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus, Milan and Inter midfielder Patrick Vieira reveals he was offered the chance to take over at Saint-Etienne.

The former France midfielder is currently the Head Coach of Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC but says he was approached over the summer by the Ligue 1 side.

However, he insisted he is happy at his current club.

“I had some contact with them,” Vieira said during an interview with RMC. “They were looking for a new Coach and the met different people.

“I didn’t want to leave New York City FC, but I appreciated the offer a lot.

“I have a good relationship with the directors of Saint-Etienne.”

Saint-Etienne eventually opted to appoint Oscar Garcia as their new boss.