Cambiassio reveals coaching plans

By Football Italia staff

Inter legend Esteban Cambiasso has revealed he wants to go into coaching following his recent retirement from playing.

The 37-year-old opted to end his playing career in early September after his most recent club, Greek champions Olympiacos, did not renew his contract.

And speaking to Il Nuovo Calcio, the ex-Argentina midfielder said he views his transition from player to Coach as ‘natural.’

“I have always thought with the brain of a Coach, even when I was playing,” Cambiasso began.

“And now I think that the passage to the dugout is a natural thing for me.

“When I was young in Argentina, 20 years old, I tried to coach a five-a-side team along with a friend.”

The former Real Madrid and Leicester City man then discussed Inter’s historic 2009-10 Treble-winning season under Jose Mourinho.

“We were a good group of players who had already been on a journey together.

“Then, we added new players who arrived. They were elements of great quality.

“And there was the right mentality. Every player, in his own way, had a winning mentality.

“It was born out of a spirit of sacrifice and determination. We did well to put it all together.”