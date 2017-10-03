Inter linked with Arsenal’s Ozil

By Football Italia staff

Inter are being linked with a January transfer swoop for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

The Germany international appears certain to leave the Emirates Stadium by next summer at the very latest.

He is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners and is still yet to commit to signing a new deal.

According to the Mirror, the North London club are now seriously considering allowing Ozil to leave in January in order to avoid losing him for nothing next May.

The British newspaper states that should Arsenal make him available in the New Year, the Nerazzurri would be interested in making an offer for the 28-year-old.

With just six months remaining on his contract, Ozil would be available for a knock-down price.